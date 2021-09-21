FIFA 22 ratings: Mbappe tops pace list as 5* skill players revealed

The PSG star finds himself among the quickest footballers and among those with the highest trickery level in the new video game

Kylian Mbappe headlines the list of fastest players in FIFA 22, while the Paris Saint-Germain star is also among this year's list of five-star skillers.

Mbappe checks in as the fastest player in the newest version of the game, while he's also among a list of nine players with the highest level of skill moves in the game.

So, who are these highly-coveted players in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1, Goal has everything you need to know.

Fastest FIFA 22 players

Player Position FIFA 22 pace rating Kylian Mbappe ST 97 Adama Traore RW 96 Alphonso Davies LB 96 Daniel James RM 95 Achraf Hakimi RB 95 Vinicius Jr. LW 95 Georges-Kevin Nkoudou LM 95 Gerrit Holtmann LM 94 Ismaila Sarr RW 94 Sebastian Villa RM 94 Moussa Diaby LW 94 Rafa RM 94 Inaki Williams ST 94 Frank Acheampong LW 94 Rhayner RM 94 Chidera Ejuke LM 94 Linton Maina RM 94 Takeshi Kanamori RM 94

Cover star Mbappe finds himself as the fastest player in the game, checking in with a blistering 97 pace rating. Just behind him are Wolves star Traore and Bayern Munich speedster Davies at 96, while James, Hakimi and Vinicius have all been given 95 pace.

Five-star skills

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Kylian Mbappe ST 91 Neymar LW 91 Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91 Angel Di Maria RW 87 Paul Pogba CM 87 Riyad Mahrez RW 86 Thiago CM 86 Hakim Ziyech RW 85 Joao Felix CF 83

Mbappe is joined by PSG team-mates Neymar and DI Maria in the five-star skills club, while Manchester United stars Ronaldo and Pogba are also involved.

Article continues below

The Premier League is well-represented with Manchester City's Mahrez, Liverpool's Thiago and Chelsea's Ziyech, with Atletico Madrid star Felix also among the game's top skillers.