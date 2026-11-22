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Fabian Hurzeler was left to reflect on a painful lesson in Premier League clinicalness after Brighton suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hull City, bringing their momentum to a halt. Despite dominating large periods of the contest, the Seagulls were undone by missed opportunities and a costly dismissal in the closing stages.

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A ruthless lesson for the Seagulls

'That's football. The Premier League is ruthless. Hull scored with a lucky punch, we have to accept it and be better next time,' Hurzeler told Sky Sports in the aftermath of the contest. The defeat leaves Brighton six points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, representing a significant blow to their aspirations at the summit of the table during a weekend where they had hoped to apply pressure on the frontrunners.

The turning point arrived late in the game when full-back Costinha was dismissed for a second bookable offence, shifting the momentum firmly in favour of the hosts. Hull took full advantage of the numerical superiority, with Oli McBurnie finishing from close range following assists from Lucas Gourna-Douath and Mo Belloumi to secure the points and preserve the Tigers' unbeaten home record.

Frustration over missed opportunities

Hurzeler pointed to a lack of composure in the final third as the primary reason for his side's downfall. Brighton created a series of high-quality chances throughout the match but failed to breach a resilient Hull backline. The defeat was particularly disappointing given that Hull had gone into Sunday's fixture on a lengthy winless run, with their last victory coming against Coventry on August 29, in the second matchday of the season.

Reflecting on why his team struggled to find their usual rhythm, Hurzeler explained: 'We rushed things, we lost a bit of intensity, we tried to force things because we weren't patient enough. For 65 minutes we could easily win the game. You can easily get frustrated if you miss so many chances.'

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Tzolakis stands tall in goal

A significant portion of Brighton's frustration was down to the heroics of Konstantinos Tzolakis, who delivered an inspired performance to frustrate the Seagulls despite having endured a difficult outing for Greece nine days earlier, when they suffered a 7-0 Nations League defeat to the Netherlands. The goalkeeper produced excellent saves to deny Diego Gomez, Yasin Ayari and Georginio Rutter in the first half, while the Swedish midfielder also struck the crossbar with an effort from just inside the penalty area.

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Hurzeler was quick to praise the opposition shot-stopper for his influential role in the result, noting: 'Great goalkeeper. He made a big performance and that's credit to him.'

Dismissing the penalty controversy

The match was not without its contentious moments, including a penalty appeal involving Pascal Gross that was waved away by the officials. However, Hurzeler refused to use the decision as an excuse for the result, instead focusing on his team's own shortcomings.

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'I didn't see it back. The referee wasn't the reason why we lost today,' Hurzeler admitted. While Brighton continue to hunt for consistency at the top of the table, this victory propels Hull City into 11th place, creating a vital five-point cushion above the relegation zone.