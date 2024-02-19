This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sophia Smith USWNT CONCACAF W Gold Cup Linda Caicedo ColombiaGetty/GOAL composite
WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+
GOAL

CONCACAF W Gold Cup 2024: Schedule, groups, knockouts, live stream & where to watch

USATV Guide & StreamingMexicoBrazilArgentinaCanadaColombia

A complete guide to the 2024 CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup.

The USWNT, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico are among the teams who will battle it out for a chance to get their hands on the CONCACAF W Gold Cup (or Copa Oro) this year.

California and Texas will welcome some of the best players in women's soccer this February and March, with games available to stream live throughout the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup, including fixtures, results, and how to watch.

Article continues below

Where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup - live stream & TV channel

The 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup will be available to stream live online with Paramount+.

Watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Paramount+
Start a free trial

Paramount+ is a paid streaming service with a monthly subscription fee, but you can avail of a free trial when you first sign up, so you can try it out and see if it suits your needs.

As well as the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, Paramount+ has several other competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, the Italian Serie A and the Argentine Primera Division.

ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game in Spanish for anyone who wishes to follow the game in Espanol.

CONCACAF W Gold Cup on ESPN+
Sign up now

CONCACAF W Gold Cup groups & schedule

Group A table

PosTeamPWDLPts
1United States00000
2Mexico00000
3Argentina00000
4Dominican Republic00000

Group A fixtures & results

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)Live stream
Feb 20Mexico vs Argentina7:30 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 20United States vs Dominican Republic10:15 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 23Dominican Republic vs Mexico7:30 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 23Argentina vs United States10:15 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 26Argentina vs Dominican Republic7 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 26United States vs Mexico10:15 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

Group B table

PosTeamPWDLPts
1Brazil00000
2Panama00000
3Colombia00000
4Puerto Rico00000

Group B fixtures & results

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)Live stream
Feb 21Panama vs Colombia7:30 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 21Brazil vs Puerto Rico10:15 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 24Puerto Rico vs Panama7:30 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 24Colombia vs Brazil10:15 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 27Colombia vs Puerto Rico7 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 27Brazil vs Panama10:15 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

Group C table

PosTeamPWDLPts
1Canada00000
2Costa Rica00000
3Paraguay00000
4El Salvador00000

Group C fixtures & results

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)Live stream
Feb 22Costa Rica vs Paraguay6:15 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 22Canada vs El Salvador9 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 25Paraguay vs Canada5 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 25El Salvador vs Costa Rica8 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 28Canada vs Costa Rica6 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Feb 28Paraguay vs El Salvador9 pmParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Paramount+
Start a free trial

CONCACAF W Gold Cup knockout stage

Quarter-finals

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)Live stream
Mar 2TBCTBCParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Mar 2TBCTBCParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Mar 3TBCTBCParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Mar 3TBCTBCParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

The quarter-final games will be played on March 2 and March 3, 2024.

Semi-finals

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)Live stream
Mar 6TBCTBCParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Mar 6TBCTBCParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup semi-finals will be played on March 6, 2024.

Final

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)Live stream
Mar 10Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2TBCParamount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup 2024 final will be played on March 10, 2024.

Watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Paramount+
Start a free trial

Who won the last CONCACAF W Gold Cup?

The 2024 edition of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup is the inaugural season of the competition, so history will be made as teams attempt to become the first-ever winner.

Advertisement

Editors' Picks