This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Stamford Bridge
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueChelseaLeicesterChelsea vs Leicester

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will aim for their third win on the spin when they host Leicester in Sunday's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues picked up a 2-1 win in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 tie against Copenhagen, after Enzo Maresca's men had earlier snapped a three-game losing run in the domestic circuit with a 4-0 thrashing of Southampton in the English top flight.

On the other hand, languishing in the drop zone and given last week's 2-0 league loss at West Ham, Leicester have now lost five straight games in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

NA

United States (U.S.)

USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max

Republic of Ireland

NA

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Leicester will not be telecast live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester on Fubo
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chelsea vs Leicester kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Leicester Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLEI
12
F. Joergensen
3
M. Cucurella
24
R. James
4
T. Adarabioyo
6
L. Colwill
19
J. Sancho
20
C. Palmer
8
E. Fernandez
25
M. Caicedo
18
C. Nkunku
7
P. Neto
30
M. Hermansen
2
J. Justin
23
J. Vestergaard
16
V. Kristiansen
3
W. Faes
11
B. El Khannouss
40
F. Buonanotte
6
W. Ndidi
10
S. Mavididi
8
H. Winks
9
J. Vardy

4-2-3-1

LEIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Enzo Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruud van Nistelrooy

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

While Romeo Lavia is close to a return after being part of training lately, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are not expected to be available before the international break.

Cole Palmer should continue in the XI after featuring up front in the European outing as well, with Reece James also likely to be deployed in midfield once again.

Leicester team news

With right-back Woyo Coulibaly deemed available for selection, the Foxes will remain without injured duo Ricardo Pereira and Abdul Fatawu.

It is to be seen if Stephy Mavididi will feature on the left side of the attack after six successive substitute appearances, while Jannik Vestergaard could replace Caleb Okoli at the heart of defense.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

LEI

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement