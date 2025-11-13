How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off against the Toronto Raptors to start the highly anticipated NBA game on November 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers have a tiny offensive advantage, averaging 122.9 as opposed to the Raptors' 119.3. Toronto records 42.1 rebounds per game, while Cleveland leads with 43.9.

The Cavaliers average 28.1 assists per game, while the Raptors average 29.7. Cleveland outperforms Toronto defensively, averaging 10.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game, while Toronto averages 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Toronto Raptors in an electrifying NBA game on November 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Lonzo Ball shoots 30.8% from the field and averages 5.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Darius Garland shoots 33.3% and contributes 13.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Sam Merrill has a strong shooting percentage of 48.7% while averaging 14.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Donovan Mitchell Rest Day-to-Day PF, Evan Mobley Rest Out

Toronto Raptors team news

Brandon Ingram leads the offense with 21.4 points per game, converting 50.6% from the field and 90.0% from the free-throw line.

Scottie Barnes has an average of 7.4 rebounds per game, consisting of 5.5 defensive and 1.9 offensive rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley averages 31.5 minutes per game, dishing out 6.2 assists and making just 1.6 turnovers.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Sandro Mamukelashvili Neck injury Day-to-Day SG, chai Agbaji Back injury Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors head-to-head record

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated the Toronto Raptors in their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. Earlier in the series, the Cavaliers won games 136-106 and 132-126, demonstrating their offensive superiority.

On November 1, 2025, the Raptors turned things around with a convincing 112-101 victory, demonstrating greater ball management and defense.

Overall, Cleveland has the advantage in this clash due to their offensive firepower and well-rounded team performance, but Toronto's most recent victory shows it can challenge that momentum. The Cavaliers are still the small favorites, but if the Raptors can keep up their defensive effort, this game might be closer than prior meetings.

Date Results Nov 01, 2025 Raptors 112-101 Cavaliers Feb 13, 2025 Cavaliers 131-108 Raptors Jan 10, 2025 Cavaliers 132-126 Raptors Nov 25, 2024 Cavaliers 122-108 Raptors Oct 24, 2024 Cavaliers 136-106 Raptors

