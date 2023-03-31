Can Manchester City catch Arsenal in Premier League title race?

The Gunners are eight points clear of City in the table, with Pep Guardiola's side facing Liverpool next - so can Mikel Arteta's men really be caught?

Arsenal are 10 matches away from immortality as they chase a first Premier League title since 2004. Mikel Arteta's side are eight points clear at the top of the table and closing in on the trophy.

Manchester City will hope to have something to say about it, however, with Pep Guardiola's men second in the table but with a game in hand. They face a tricky test against Liverpool in Saturday's early kick-off, but are they capable of reeling Arsenal in to claim what would be their fifth top-flight title in the last six seasons?

Vote in our poll and let us know what you think in the comments! 💬