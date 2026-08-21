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LaLiga
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
San Mames
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Book Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Tickets
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How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Athletic Bilbao take on Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Athletic Bilbao take on Atletico Madrid on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at San Mames in Bilbao.

Both Spanish heavyweights enter the match seeking crucial points to solidify their position near the top of the league table. Atlético Madrid holds the recent edge in this rivalry, having won three of their last four league encounters against the Basque side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid takes place at San Mames in Bilbao, with the kick-off time to be confirmed in official listings for this LaLiga fixture.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 4
San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid match at San Mamés Stadium on September 5, 2026, follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Official Club Channel

  • Direct Website: Buy directly through the Official Athletic Club Ticket Portal.
  • Sale Windows: General public sales open following any initial priority access periods for Club Athletic members.
  • Ticket Office: Tickets (including specialized accessible seating options) can also be acquired directly at the San Mamés stadium ticket office, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Markets

If standard general admission seats are sold out through official channels, secondary marketplaces like StubHub is your way to go. Note that resale prices vary based on seating section and market demand.

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How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid LaLiga fixture at San Mamés depend on where you purchase and the seating section chosen:

1. Official Club Tickets (Face Value)

  • Standard Seats: Face-value tickets sold directly by Athletic Club generally start around £43 to £60 (~€50 – €70) for upper-tier or goal-end stands (Fondo) and range up to £103 – £137+ (~€120 – €160+) for central side stands (Lateral/Tribuna).
  • VIP & Hospitality: Official VIP Matchday Experience packages (San Mamés VIP Area) typically start around £171 – £300+ (~€200 – €350+), including preferred seating and catering.

2. Secondary Marketplaces & Ticket Resellers

Due to high demand for top-tier LaLiga matches, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms like StubHub vary based on real-time market demand:   

  • Starting Price: Resale ticket prices start from around £84 – £86 (~£90 – £94) for upper-level or general seating.   
  • Average Price: The average price across standard categories sits around £183 – £330 depending on proximity to the pitch.
  • Premium & VIP Resale: Lower-tier central seats and hospitality resale options range from £513 to over £733+.
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Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Form

Athletic Bilbao's last five matches all came in pre-season, producing a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on August 14, and they also lost 3-1 to Marseille on August 9. Wins over Burgos CF and Racing Santander, both by a 3-0 scoreline, provided brighter moments, while a 2-2 draw with Eibar rounded out the pre-season programme. Bilbao scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Atletico Madrid's last five matches produced two wins, no draws, and two defeats, with their most recent result a competitive one: a 2-0 LaLiga victory over Malaga on August 19. Their pre-season included a 1-2 win over Marseille and a 4-1 defeat of Getafe, but losses to Manchester City (3-1) and Manchester United (2-1) exposed vulnerabilities. Across the five matches, Atletico scored ten goals and conceded seven.

ATH

ATH - Form

EIB
D2-2
SAN
W0-3
BUR
W0-3
OM
L3-1
ATA
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATM

ATM - Form

GET
W4-1
MUN
L2-1
MCI
L3-1
OM
W1-2
MAL
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 25, 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 3-2 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico 1-0 at San Mamés in December 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Atletico Madrid have won three times and Athletic Bilbao have won once, with one further Atletico win in March 2025 and an away victory for Atletico at San Mames in August 2024 also part of the record.

Head to Head

Athletic BilbaoDrawAtletico Madrid
1
0
4
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
3
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
2
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
3
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Athletic Bilbao vs Atlético Madrid Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026/27 table, Atletico Madrid sit third after their opening-day win, while Athletic Bilbao are tenth.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
2
EspanyolEspanyolESP
110030+33
W
3
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
110020+23
W
4
SevillaSevillaSEV
110021+13
W
5
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
10102201
D
6
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
10102201
D
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
10101101
D
8
ElcheElcheELC
10101101
D
9
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
00000000
11
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
12
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
00000000
14
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
16
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
17
ValenciaValenciaVAL
00000000
18
MalagaMalagaMAL
100102-20
L
19
GetafeGetafeGET
100103-30
L
20
LevanteLevanteLEV
100103-30
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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