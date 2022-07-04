Arsenal sign Man City star Gabriel Jesus in £45m transfer as Gunners land their new No.9

Mikel Arteta has brought another leading man to Emirates Stadium, with the Brazil international prised from their Premier League rivals

Arsenal have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, with the Gunners landing themselves a new forward at the end of a protracted transfer saga.

A frontman featured prominently on Mikel Arteta’s wish list during the summer window, and he now has the Brazil international to fill that role.

The north London heavyweights will be hoping to see the 25-year-old South American hit the ground running at Emirates Stadium, with his arrival from the reigning Premier League champions quite a coup.

How much have Arsenal paid for Gabriel Jesus?

The four-time Premier League title winner with 56 international caps to his name was never going to come cheap, and Arsenal have splashed out £45 million ($55m) in order to secure Jesus’ signature.

What is the length of Gabriel Jesus’ contract at Arsenal?

A proven performer in the English top-flight has committed to a five-year agreement with the Gunners, with that deal reportedly taking him through to the summer of 2027.

🇧🇷 Nosso Novo Número Nove — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

Which shirt number will Gabriel Jesus take at Arsenal?

It has been revealed that Jesus will be taking the No.9 jersey at Arsenal.

That shirt was vacated by Alexandre Lacazette when the French forward retraced his steps to Lyon as a free agent earlier this summer.

Jesus wore No.9 across the last three seasons at City, so should feel right at home, and is also following in the footsteps of Lukas Podolski, Jose Antonio Reyes and Nicolas Anelka by filling that role in north London.

What has been said about Gabriel Jesus joining Arsenal?

Arsenal technical director Edu told the club website: “We are delighted that we have secured the transfer of Gabriel. Everyone who knows football well, knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus.

"Gabriel is a player who we have admired for a long time now. He is 25 years old and an established Brazil international who has consistently demonstrated that he is a player at a very high level. We look forward to seeing him join up with his new teammates ahead of the new season. We all welcome Gabriel to Arsenal.”

Arteta added: “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

"This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

Why have Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus?

Arsenal have been on the lookout for a new frontman ever since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed for the exits.

The Gabon international left for Barcelona in January, with Alexandre Lacazette following him out of Emirates Stadium as a free agent this summer as he retraces his steps to Lyon.

Arsenal have worked hard to get Eddie Nketiah tied down to a new contract, after seeing his previous deal expire, but competition and rotation is required in the final third of the field.

Jesus will provide that for the Gunners and will – after being reunited with Arteta, who he has previously worked with at Man City – be looking to build on an impressive CV that already includes 58 Premier League goals and 19 for his country.

Jesus transfer coup shows Arsenal mean business

By Charles Watts – Arsenal Correspondent for GOAL

When Arsenal went into the summer transfer window, the priority for the Gunners was always clear. They wanted a striker they could build their attack around, and Mikel Arteta was adamant that Gabriel Jesus was the ideal man for the job.

There were other potential targets, but when it became clear that signing Jesus was possible, Arsenal focused their sights firmly on the Manchester City forward.

They are now understandably delighted to have landed the four-time Premier League winner. This is a major coup for Arsenal.

When they missed out on Champions league football, few would have given them a hope of signing a player of Jesus’ stature and quality this window. So to pull off this deal amidst serious competition from several other clubs will be a major boost ahead of the new season.

It shows that Arsenal mean business and the signing will send out a message to those who have predicted a season of struggle during 2022-23.

Arteta said he only wanted signings this summer that would take the club to the next level. The addition of Jesus should do exactly that. Arsenal have signed a winner. A Premier League champion who has yet to even hit his prime.

Jesus has spent much of his time in England so far being the understudy. Now he has the perfect chance to emerge from the shadows and be the main man of Arteta’s new look attack in north London.

Superstar Jesus deserves shot at being the leading man

By Jonathan Smith - Man City Correspondent for GOAL

Gabriel Jesus' time at Manchester City can be characterised by an unselfishness that has always put the team ahead of any personal glory.

So perhaps it's the right moment for the 25-year-old to put himself first, particularly in a World Cup year when he can be a key figure for Brazil.

Jesus has everything to be a superstar, from commitment to quality, and £45m represents good value for a player moving into what should be his peak years.

There was a sense that he never truly convinced City fans that he belonged in their strongest starting line-up, with his goals often coming in streaks.

If Jesus can put away some of the self-doubt that has hampered him, he can spearhead an exciting young Arsenal attack back towards the top of the table.

How will Arsenal line up with Gabriel Jesus?

Jesus will be asked to lead the line for Arsenal and shoulder much of the burden of goal-scoring responsibility.

He has plenty of creativity around him with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard providing the ammunition.

PressBox/Getty

Who will Arsenal sign next this summer?

Jesus becomes Arsenal’s third signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of fellow Brazilian forward Marquinhos and Portugal midfielder Fabio Vieira, who completed a £30m ($37m) switch from Porto.

There may be more business to come, with the Gunners still in the market for reinforcements that will add depth to their ranks ahead of a return to the Europa League in 2022-23.

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs in the race to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, although reports now suggest that Chelsea have vaulted to the front of queue for the Brazil international.

The Gunners have, though, made a second bid for Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez, offering £35m ($43m) for the Argentina international in a bid to beat Manchester United to his signing.

Meanwhile, another option for Arteta’s midfield engine room may yet be snapped up, with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans of interest even though a move for the Belgium international has been set aside for now so as to focus on acquiring other targets.

