Arsenal make £35m Lisandro Martinez transfer bid as Gunners look to beat Man Utd to Ajax star

The Gunners are awaiting a response following their second offer for the Argentina international

Arsenal are awaiting a response from Ajax after submitting a second offer for Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentina international has emerged as a priority target for the Gunners this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his defensive ranks.

Arsenal have already had one offer rejected for the defender, but have now returned with an improved bid for the 24-year-old that Ajax are currently mulling over.

What offers have Arsenal made for Martinez?

Arsenal's initial bid for Martinez was around £29 million ($35.5m).

That was rejected immediately by Ajax, but an improved offer has now gone in.

GOAL has been told by sources close to the player that the second bid is believed to total around £35m ($43m), plus bonuses.

Lisandro, whilst remaining appreciative of Ajax, is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League this summer and is awaiting news of the Dutch club's response.

Are Man Utd interested in Martinez?

Arsenal are not the only club to hold significant interest in Martinez, with Manchester United also keen.

New United boss Erik ten Hag worked with the defender, who can operate at centre-back, left-back or in a defensive midfield position, during his time in Amsterdam and is open to the possibility of taking him to Old Trafford.

United have asked to be kept informed of developments over Martinez while they prepare an offer, with their focus currently on securing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Who else do Arsenal want to sign this summer?

Having already brought in Fabio Vieira from Porto, Arsenal are now on the verge of wrapping up their move for Gabriel Jesus.

A £45m ($55m) deal has been agreed for the Manchester City striker and the deal will go through this week once he has passed his medical.

Attention will then turn to trying to win the race for Raphinha, with Leeds United having already rejected a bid from the Gunners for the winger.

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus 🔴 pic.twitter.com/RinNdYbnKy — GOAL (@goal) June 24, 2022

Arsenal are expected to go back with an improved offer for the 25-year-old, who is also wanted by Barcelona, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Revamping the attack is Arsenal’s priority this summer, but midfielder Youri Tielemans remains on the radar.

Arsenal’s interest in the Belgium international has cooled in recent weeks while they focus on getting deals over the line for other targets, but they could yet return for Tielemans towards the end of the window, depending on what other business they get done

