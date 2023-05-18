Alejandro Garnacho's agent launches stinging attack on Spain & pinpoints 'very bad management' as reason behind Man Utd star's Argentina decision

Alejandro Garnacho's agent launched a scathing attack on Spain and pinpointed 'very bad management' as a reason behind his Argentina decision.

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho, who is 18 years old, has had an impressive breakthrough season at Old Trafford and was recently rewarded with a new long-term contract. Despite previously representing Spain at youth level, Garnacho chose to represent Argentina due to his strong connection to the country and his maternal family.

Garnacho's agent, Enrique de Lucas, has now criticised the Spanish Football Federation for their handling of the situation, attributing the switch to "very bad management" by the federation. He expressed that Garnacho won't be the only player with dual nationality to choose another national team and emphasised that his client's decision to join Argentina was not a "trauma" but rather "a blessing".

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think that Spain is a closed issue and there is no hiding it. Very bad management by the Spanish Federation, I don’t know who, or I can guess who, but very bad management or very bad politics. And I think Garna is not going to be the only case in which they could lose a player with dual nationality, I honestly tell you," he told Ole.

“And he decides to go with Argentina because he really feels it. For him it has not been a trauma at all, quite the contrary. When that possibility opens up for him, imagine, being able to play with a team like Argentina, all his maternal family, his grandparents, he has felt them since he was little and for him it’s not a problem, it’s a blessing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho's international decision has unfolded alongside his domestic campaign with Manchester United. The winger recently made a goalscoring return to action in a 2-0 victory over Wolves after recovering from an injury. In his 16 Premier League appearances this season, Garnacho has contributed three goals and two assists for Manchester United. Although most of his contributions have come off the bench, Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United coach, has challenged Garnacho to strive for a starting position in the 2023-24 season and establish himself as a key player.

WHAT NEXT? Garnacho will hope to feature when Manchester United take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.