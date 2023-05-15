Bruno Fernandes explained that in order to keep Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho grounded, he does not like complimenting him too much.

WHAT HAPPENED? Alejandro Garnacho returned to action for Manchester United after two months on Saturday and scored a last-minute goal to seal a 2-0 win over Wolves. The Argentine's goal came from the club's stand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes' assist.

The Portugal international is one of many senior players that Garnacho looks up to and the midfielder suggested that he does not like complimenting the youngster much as he could rest on his laurels if praised too often.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Fernandes said, "What I have to say to Garna, I say to him at the training ground, whenever we're eating, wherever. If he wants to hear, he hears. If not, he doesn't, but I try to help. I think he did an interview talking about me trying to help him a lot of times, and that's what I'm trying to do.

"Obviously, he's still young, and I don't want to give too many compliments, because, you know, when you're young and you get too many compliments, you can get a little bit relaxed and everything. But I think if he wasn't doing what he needed to do, he wouldn't be playing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag also praised the youngster while outlining the way he could become a regular starter at Manchester United. The Dutch manager wants the player to work on his on-field decision-making. The teenager has scored six for the club in all competitions this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when Manchester United take on Bournemouth in the Premier League.