How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the high-voltage NBA game on December 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Lakers score marginally more at 118.6 points per game as opposed to the 76ers' average of 117.3 points. The Lakers have 40.5 rebounds per game, while Philadelphia has 44.5.

The Lakers have 25.2 assists per game, while the 76ers have 25.7. The Lakers average 3.7 blocks per game, compared to Philadelphia's 6.2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers in an epic NBA game on December 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey is leading the charge, averaging 31.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and an amazing 88.6% from the line.

Andre Drummond averages 9.2 rebounds per game, comprising 6.1 defensive and 3.1 offensive rebounds.

Quentin Grimes is shooting 44.4% from the field and averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Joel Embiid Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Trendon Watford Thigh injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Deandre Ayton is shooting an incredible 71.3% from the field while averaging 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Austin Reaves has an effective 52.6% field goal percentage while averaging 28.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Gabe Vincent is shooting 31.7% from the field and averaging 4.0 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Luka Doncic Personal Day-to-Day PG, Marcus Smart Back injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

Based on the previous five encounters between the 76ers and the Lakers, this game may go either way, although recent history goes slightly toward Philadelphia. The 76ers have won three of the previous five games, including a commanding 138-94 victory in late 2023 and a commanding 118-104 victory on January 29, 2025, demonstrating their ability to pull away if they manage the pace.

However, the Lakers have demonstrated their ability to bounce back, winning back-to-back games in 2024 with scores of 116-106 and 101-94. The 76ers' close 113-112 victory in January 2023 is just one example of how both teams have seen close finishes; therefore, this game could go into the fourth quarter with a close score. Anticipate a competitive encounter where momentum fluctuates and late-game execution will probably determine the result.

Date Results Jan 29, 2025 76ers 118-104 Lakers Nov 09, 2024 Lakers 116-106 76ers Mar 23, 2024 Lakers 101-94 76ers Nov 28, 2023 76ers 138-94 Lakers Jan 16, 2023 76ers 113-112 Lakers

More NBA news and coverage