How to watch today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the LA Clippers to open the pivotal NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The 76ers dominate the glass with 44.1 rebounds to LA's 41.1, and they score 119.3 points per game compared to the Clippers' 112.
The Clippers average 8.9 steals per game compared to the Sixers' 7.1, while Philadelphia averages 25.7 assists per game. The Clippers' 5.5 blocks per game are marginally inferior to the Sixers' 6.7.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time
The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the LA Clippers in an exciting NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|November 17, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Philadelphia 76ers team news
Tyrese Maxey is shooting 45.4% from the field and 88.4% from the free-throw line while scoring an outstanding 32.0 points every game.
Andre Drummond has been averaging 8.8 rebounds per game, consisting of 5.8 defensive and 3.0 offensive rebounds.
Philadelphia 76ers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|PF, Paul George
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
|C, Adem Bona
|Ankle injury
|Out
LA Clippers team news
James Harden is scoring 26.0 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 91.2% from the free-throw line.
Ivica Zubac averages 10.6 rebounds per game, comprising 7.4 defensively and 3.2 offensively.
LA Clippers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|SF, Kawhi Leonard
|Injury Management
|Day-to-Day
|SG, Bradley Beal
|Hip injury
|Out for Season
Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers head-to-head record
Los Angeles has won the last three meetings between the 76ers and the Clippers, including decisive wins of 125-99 on November 25, 2024, and 110-98 on November 7, 2024, indicating a modest shift in momentum. The Clippers appear to have mastered the art of controlling tempo and limiting Philadelphia's scoring spurts based on those convincing victories.
However, there have also been close games in the past, including the Clippers' 108-107 victory in March 2024, demonstrating that the 76ers can push them when their offense is playing well. Before that period, Philadelphia won back-to-back games, 121-107 on March 25, 2024, and 120-110 in January 2023.
According to this pattern, the 76ers may still swing the game if they establish a rhythm early on, even if the Clippers may begin with assurance and defensive dominance.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 25, 2024
|Clippers 125-99 76ers
|Nov 07, 2024
|Clippers 110-98 76ers
|Mar 28, 2024
|Clippers 108-107 76ers
|Mar 25, 2024
|76ers 121-107 Clippers
|Jan 18, 2023
|76ers 120-110 Clippers