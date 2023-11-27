AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
3 - 1
FT
team-logo
Mateus 47'Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov 50'Marko Stanojevic 68'
Reziq Mohammed Saleh Bani Hani 45' + 6'
(HT 0-1) (FT 3-1)

Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-FaisalyResults & stats,