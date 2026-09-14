He's back! Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milanello after six-month absence to watch Ruben Amorim's squad

Ibrahimovic is officially back in the thick of the action at AC Milan, having returned to the club's Milanello training centre for the first time in over half a year. According to reports from Sky Sport Italia, the former striker and current RedBird advisor was present on Monday morning to observe the first-team squad as they prepare for their upcoming European commitments.

The Swedish icon took a keen interest in the morning session, watching closely as the players worked under the Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan's training ground Milanello for the first time in six months to observe Ruben Amorim's squad in training.guidance of head coach Ruben Amorim. Ibrahimovic's return comes at a crucial time as Milan prepare to kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign by hosting Benfica on Wednesday, with his presence providing a major boost to squad morale.