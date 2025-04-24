Winners and losers of the MLS transfer window: LA Galaxy and LAFC take a tumble, Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati play their cards right, RSL make play to save season

GOAL breaks down all of the major MLS moves in the primary window, assesses implications for players and clubs involved

The 2025 MLS primary transfer window is closed. The next window will not open until July 24, meaning the current league rosters are what we will see for the next few months. Of course, free agent signings will still be allowed, but transfers and trades are an hold until mid-summer.

And make no mistake, this was a window for the ages for MLS. Multiple teams broke their respective transfer records, such as Austin FC with U.S. international Brandon Vazquez and winger Myrto Uzuni. And there was the emergence of a new mechanism, called Cash for Players - an internal transfer market within MLS that is exactly what it sounds like, as teams can pay cash fees for players within the league.

The mechanism allowed the likes of Jack McGlynn, Evander, Lucho Acosta, and Daniel Gazdag all to make blockbuster switches over recent months.

The MLS transfer record was smashed, with Atlanta United bringing in Ivorian striker Emmanuel Latte Lath for a reported fee of $22M. They were also reunited with former club stalwart Miguel Almiron, brought in for $10M. For the Five Stripes though, it's been a rocky start to the campaign - it's too early to pass judgement.

Charlotte FC had the smartest window: they added a bonafide superstar in Wilfried Zaha and filled the gaps with role players who will be crucial to their success. FC Cincinnati, too, were successful. Sure, they lost Lucho Acosta, but they replaced him with Evander - arguably a better long-term choice for the club.

Some, such as CF Montreal, really struggled, while there are other teams that you just have to question, what the hell is the front office doing?

Both the LA Galaxy and LAFC fall into the latter category. The reigning champions are winless, stuck at the bottom of the MLS table, and have been torn apart down to their skeleton. LAFC, meanwhile, failed to replace key players they lost this offseason, and they're sinking as a result.

And then there's like Real Salt Lake. They gave their fans a bit of anxiety by waiting so long, but they ultimately got the job done. It took until the final hours of the window closing, but they secured a goal-scoring No. 9 in now ex-Sporting Kansas City forward Willy Agada.

A dramatic window, riveting and historical in many ways, to be sure. But it's closed, and so it's time to evaluate. GOAL takes a look at major winners and losers from the primary transfer window.