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When ‘sensational’ Jude Bellingham could become England’s GOAT as ex-Real Madrid & Three Lions star Michael Owen agrees with Roy Keane’s assessment
Birmingham to the Bernabeu via Dortmund
Bellingham is already a global superstar, with his first steps down that path being taken when breaking into Birmingham City’s first team at 16 years of age. The Blues retired his No.22 shirt when sanctioning a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.
Three seasons in Germany saw impressive stock continue to rise, leading to Real Madrid parting with a nine-figure transfer fee during the summer of 2023. La Liga and Champions League glory was savoured during his debut campaign as a ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu.
Ballon d’Or talk first emerged at that point, with Bellingham - given his boundless energy and keen eye for goal - considered to boast all of the attributes required to be recognised as the best player on the planet.
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Keane has backed Bellingham for greatness
Injury issues have been endured since then, but a seven-goal showing at the 2026 World Cup brought the West Midlands native screaming back onto the global stage. He had previously delivered an iconic “who else” moment for his country at Euro 2024.
There is no doubting that Bellingham has become a talismanic presence for Real and England, with pressure being embraced rather than shied away from. He wants to be the centre of attention and to strut his stuff under the brightest of sporting spotlights.
Keane is of the opinion that greatness beckons, and the Manchester United legend knows a thing or two about mastering the art of being a trophy-winning midfield dynamo. He is tipping Bellingham to reach the very top and cement a standing among the immortals.
When will Bellingham become England's GOAT?
Asked if he shares that belief, Golden Ball winner Owen - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Tonybet sportsbook - said: “He's sensational, isn't he? Absolutely. He's got something pretty special - the physique of him, the running ability, the skill, the mindset.
“He rises to the big occasion. He scores goals, important goals. He's got that class about him. And he's obviously playing at the highest level consistently, so that’ll keep him at that level.
“I couldn't disagree. I think we're looking in the current squad at two of the all-time greats in [Harry] Kane and Bellingham. And in terms of the quality of Bellingham, he's just a brilliant player.
“He's a match winner, he’s a game changer. And if he continues like he is, then I don’t disagree with Roy Keane. I think we could be talking in five, six years about the most influential or talented or best player ever for England, potentially, yeah.”
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Kane also in contention to be England's best ever
With the likes of Bobby Moore, David Beckham, Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney having previously dominated England GOAT debates, that title could pass through a couple of hands in the not too distant future.
Free-scoring captain Kane has taken his international goal tally to 91 and is one appearance away from breaking Peter Shilton’s cap record. He may be recognised as the Three Lions’ greatest, but said title could eventually be taken by Bellingham - as he has already represented his country on 60 occasions and will believe that major honours can be secured that finally bring football “home” for the first time since 1966.
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