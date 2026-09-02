‘You never know’ - Jude Bellingham return to Birmingham not ruled out by Steve Bruce with retired No.22 shirt waiting to be filled again by Real Madrid ‘Galactico’

Another former Blues star, Clinton Morrison, has previously told GOAL when asked about Bellingham retracing steps to Birmingham - with a stunning new stadium in the pipeline: “Well, maybe. You never know. But at the moment he’s playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world in Real Madrid. I think Jude Bellingham comes back to Birmingham one day - you never know, because Birmingham have the financial ambition to go to a different level. That’s what Birmingham City fans would love.

“But not at this moment in time. He’s playing at Real Madrid, a huge football club. And later on in his career, if Jude Bellingham decides he wants to come back to his old club, he’ll always be welcomed at Birmingham City. The kid was a sensation for the club even at a young age. But yeah, I think that could happen one day, just not now.”

He added: “It just depends, doesn’t it? You never know. He’s still at a decent age. Birmingham have to get to the Premier League first. They need to get there and then be in the Premier League. And then, even then, you’ve got consolidation. It’s so different from the Championship. You can have all the money in the world, but if the players aren’t gelling or you don’t have the right manager, you’re going to struggle.

“So I think Jude’s focus will be on staying at Real Madrid for as long as possible. And if it comes when he gets to 30, 31, 32 and he wants to come home - I’m sure Birmingham City will take Jude Bellingham back.”