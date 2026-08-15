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Record breakers! West Ham smash Championship transfer fee with £22m swoop for Celtic star Arne Engels
A landmark deal for the Hammers
West Ham United have officially completed the signing of Engels from Celtic, confirming a deal that sets a new financial benchmark for the second tier of English football. The 22-year-old Belgium international arrives at the London Stadium on a five-year contract after the Hammers agreed to pay a £22m fee, which the club pointedly described as a 'record fee paid by an EFL Championship club.'
The acquisition of Engels sees West Ham eclipse the previous record held by Ipswich Town, who paid £17.5m to secure the services of Norwegian forward Sindre Walle Egeli just one year ago. By committing such a substantial sum, the East London club has laid down a marker to their promotion rivals.
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Building a squad for promotion
Engels arrives in London with an impressive pedigree, having enjoyed a highly successful stint in Scotland. During his time with Celtic, the versatile midfielder, who is also comfortable operating at right-back or on the right wing, won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles. His journey to the top began at Club Brugge before a productive spell at German side Augsburg preceded his move to Glasgow in August 2024.
Nils Koppen, West Ham’s director of player recruitment, expressed his delight at securing a long-term target who fits the club's new strategic vision. Speaking to the club's official website, Koppen said: 'Arne is a player we have been tracking for some time as a key target. For a player who is still very young with his best years in front of him, he has very good experience and has established himself at a big club, showing consistency and confidence. Arne has the right traits, both as a player and as a character, to fit into what we are trying to build moving forward. He is very motivated to be here for this challenge.'
International quality in the second tier
The signing is particularly notable given Engels' standing and recent output. The Belgian international - who boasts four caps for his country - is coming off a stellar campaign with Celtic, where he featured 46 times across all competitions last season, registering seven goals and eight assists. That level of quality is rarely seen in the Championship, and his ability to control the tempo from midfield while providing defensive cover makes him a vital asset for a side expected to dominate possession this term.
The player himself appears fully focused on the task at hand, acknowledging the pressure that comes with a record price tag but focusing on the collective objective of top-flight football. Discussing his move to the capital, Engels said: 'It's a really nice project to come into. To try to go back to the Premier League. That's the big goal. It's just up to me to hopefully help the team with it and together with the supporters to get some wins. Hopefully it's going to be a good year.'
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A new era at the London Stadium
Engels becomes West Ham's fourth summer arrival following the recruitment of Venezuelan midfielder Keiber Lamadrid, Dutch defender Joel Veltman, and Israeli winger Manor Solomon. As the Hammers open their first Championship campaign since 2012 away to Burnley on Sunday, supporters will have to wait to see their record signing in action, with the versatile Belgian in line to make his debut in the London Stadium derby against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, August 22.
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