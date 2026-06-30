West Ham United

West Ham United Overview

Fulham v West Ham United - Premier League

Man Utd eye Summerville but transfer rests on Rashford

Manchester United have identified West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville as a leading target for the summer transfer window, but their pursuit hinges heavily on the future of Marcus Rashford. While Michael Carrick's side remain focused on bolstering their midfield, Summerville has caught their eye following impressive World Cup displays for the Netherlands.

C. SummervilleManchester United
West Ham 2025-26 Premier League relegation

‘Where are they?’ - West Ham & Chelsea development questioned

West Ham were once known as the “Academy of Football”, but former Hammers boss Harry Redknapp has told GOAL why “something has to be done” about the lack of exciting youngsters breaking through at top Premier League clubs. Chelsea and Liverpool are considered to form part of that problem, with Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman proving to be a break from the norm at present.

Premier LeagueExclusive
West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League

PL club makes move for West Ham star Bowen

Everton have made a preliminary move to sign West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen during the summer transfer window. The Toffees have established initial contact regarding the 29-year-old, who is fully expected to depart the London Stadium in the coming weeks to maintain his status in the top flight.

TransfersJ. Bowen
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Standings

Championship crestChampionship

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
19Watford crestWatford00000000
20West Bromwich Albion crestWest Bromwich Albion00000000
21West Ham United crestWest Ham United00000000
22Wolverhampton Wanderers crestWolverhampton Wanderers00000000
23Wrexham crestWrexham00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite França x Suécia - Copa do Mundo 2026 - 30/06/2026
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Frequently asked questions

West Ham United were founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks F.C, later renamed to West Ham United in 1900.

British businessman David Sullivan owns 38.8% stake in the club and co-owns West Ham with David Kretinsky of 1890s Holdings (27%), Vanessa Gold of Family Trust (25.1%), J. Albert Smith of WHU LLC (8%) and other investors (1.1%).

West Ham United play all their home games at the London Stadium, moving from their former home venue Boleyn Ground in 2016, which served the club's base for over a century. There are plans to expand London Stadium's capacity to 67,000.

The London Stadium has a capacity of 62,500, making it London's fourth-largest stadium.

West Ham have won five major honours during their history, which includes three FA Cups as well as the 2022-23 UEFA Conference League.

West Ham United have never won the English top-flight. Their best-ever finish was third position in the 1985-86 season of the-then English first division.

Former English defender Billy Bonds is West Ham's leading appearance maker of all-time, featuring for the club in 799 games across 21 seasons.

With 326 goals in 505 games, Vic Watson is the greatest goalscorer in the history of West Ham United.

Bobby Moore, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole and Mark Noble are among West Ham's biggest-ever stars, with the London side also famously once managing to lure Argentina internationals Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano to the club.

Avram Grant, Alan Pardew, David Moyes, Gianfranco Zola, and Manuel Pellegrini are among the most acclaimed managers to have been at the helm for West Ham United.

West Ham United are nicknamed The Irons and The Hammers, a reference to the club's first name, Thames Ironworks F.C.

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