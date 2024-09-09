How to watch and stream NFL RedZone 2024

The one way to catch every touchdown from Sunday’s games this season

The 2024 NFL season is here, with 32 teams all vying to make their mark on another new campaign and book their place at Super Bowl LIX at Ceasers Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Raiders. With it comes the return of NFL RedZone, ensuring supporters won't miss any of the big moments from another year.

The exclusive game-day channel, launched in 2009, has become the go-to stop for fans who want to ensure they see every minute of high emotion and touchdown drama across the NFL on Sunday's busy schedule. It will be one of the weekend's draws again as every side looks to secure postseason football.

But just what does it entail, and where can you watch and stream it? GOAL takes you through the history of NFL RedZone, where you can find it, what it will bring you this season, and what wider streaming packages might suit your needs when watching it unfold.

What is NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone is a specialist television operation run as an offshoot of the subscription channel service NFL Network. It offers a "whip-round" format simulcast broadcast of games played on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season across both CBS and FOX networks.

Unlike the latter two, which showcase in-market matches along local affiliate station lines, NFL RedZone instead operates as an extensive highlights package, serving up key moments from games both in-and-out-of-market, presented throughout and across seven hours, commercial-free and hosted with a punditry panel.

Effectively, it is a one-stop destination for all the biggest highlights fans will want to see on a Sunday gameday during match weeks. It prides itself on showing every touchdown from across the NFL over traditional early and late games.

Can you get NFL RedZone by itself?

As an offshoot of NFL Network, NFL RedZone is generally available alongside the former on most cable television, satellite providers, and streaming packages in the United States.

However, if you do not wish to select a broader option, customers can access NFL RedZone through the NFL app, provided they have a subscription to NFL+ Premium. Only through the latter service can fans access NFL RedZone on a standalone basis.

Can you get NFL RedZone with Sunday Ticket?

NFL RedZone differs from NFL Sunday Ticket, an exclusive out-of-market package that gives customers access to games beyond their local affiliate channels during Sunday matchups across the regular season.

Fans will be relieved to know they can still get NFL RedZone as an optional add-on if they choose to go with their NFL Sunday Ticket package. YouTube TV, which is now exclusively hosted by YouTube TV following its departure from DirecTV ahead of the 2024 season, will now host the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

What's the cheapest way to get NFL RedZone?

The cheapest way to access NFL RedZone will be to take out a subscription to NFL+ Premium, ensuring full access to the channel for the course of the season - but the catch is that, with the service mostly only compatible with handheld and mobile devices, fans are going to be squinting at a small screen for all the action.

As such, it comes down to the choice between streaming or cable and satellite packages - and with the ability to cut out the cords and keep those costs a little bit lower, the former may be the way to go for most fans and customers this season.

How to stream NFL RedZone

With NFL Network and, by extension, NFL RedZone available on many streaming options, finding a package that ensures you catch all of the action and fulfill your other coverage needs requires some thought.

Below, GOAL breaks down our favorite live-streaming packages for watching NFL RedZone, along with various pros and cons for each. This allows you to decide which fits the bill for you and your NFL coverage needs this campaign.