Virgil van Dijk tells Liverpool fans he 'doesn't like boos' after supporters jeered Reds off following Burnley draw
Dropped points: Liverpool lacking a spark
The reigning champions of England still sit inside the top four of the table, having recovered from an early wobble that threatened to make their campaign a write-off, but consistency is proving hard to come by.
Those issues were further highlighted in a 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Burnley. Liverpool should have done enough to pick up the win, with Dominik Szoboszlai crashing a penalty against the crossbar before £116 million ($155m) playmaker Florian Wirtz broke the deadlock.
Changes came and went after that, meaning that Burnley were never out of the game. They levelled matters in the 65th minute through Marcus Edwards and hung on for a point from there. Frustration swept down from the stands afterwards.
Van Dijk reacts to boos from Liverpool supporters
Liverpool have failed to beat any of the newly-promoted teams at Anfield this season - with Leeds and Sunderland also leaving with a point apiece - and restless natives are growing increasingly concerned at why answers to season-long problems are not being delivered.
Van Dijk appreciates that the Reds have not been at their best, but told reporters of efforts to start righting those wrongs: “Frustration is the word which is definitely in my head. After 60 minutes, we started to become sloppy and it's not the first time. We have to address that. It's been spoken about already but we have to address it again apparently.
“We have another 48 hours to assess it, ourselves and the staff, and we will debrief and then we have to act. I'd say there is something lacking at the moment and we want to change that.”
He added on being jeered from the field against the Clarets: “That's the reality and we need support. I don't like boos from my own fans.”
Slot understands frustration of Reds supporters
Liverpool boss Slot says he “completely understands” the anger amid a loyal fan base, with many having headed for the exits long before the final whistle blew against Burnley. The Dutchman has endured a serious case of ‘second-season syndrome’ in 2025-26.
He said of groans off the pitch: “In my head it wasn't booing but in my head it was frustration as well. If you, as Liverpool, are not disappointed by having a draw at home to Burnley then something is completely wrong.
“I completely understand the frustration. I have the same frustrations and the players definitely have the same frustrations as the fans.”
Salah back: Liverpool facing tough run of fixtures
Liverpool will return to action on Wednesday when taking in a Champions League trip to Marseille. Mo Salah could come into contention for that trip to France after completing his Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.
Questions continue to be asked of his future, following an explosive blast that was aimed in the direction of the club, but Van Dijk is looking forward to having a proven winner back. He said: “Mo is a very important member of our squad on and off the pitch. Unfortunately he couldn't get to the final of the AFCON but when he is back he needs to help us.”
Liverpool could do with picking up a positive result against Mason Greenwood, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Co as they sit outside of the Champions League top eight at present - meaning that they may have to go through the play-offs in order to reach the last 16.
They have more tough tests in the Premier League to come as well, with a trip to Bournemouth next time out set to be followed by home dates with Newcastle and Manchester City - as the top four-chasing pack begin to bunch up behind them in a congested table.
