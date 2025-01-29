VIDEO: Mathys Tel says goodbye! Bayern Munich attacker waves to fans in apparent farewell after being substituted amid transfer links to Man Utd, Chelsea & Tottenham
Mathys Tel has seemingly bid goodbye to Bayern Munich fans in an apparent farewell amid transfer links to Manchester United and Chelsea.
- Vincent Kompany handed a rare start to Tel in UCL
- Forward was taken off after the hour mark
- Waved to the Allianz Arena crowd before coming off