VIDEO: Lamine Yamal roasts Real Madrid with savage custom Barcelona shirt at La Liga title parade & reiterates Champions League promise

Despite the playful jibes, Yamal struck a more reflective tone when speaking to club media during the celebrations. He highlighted the significance of the title after a difficult period for the club. The teenager also set his sights on continental success and urged supporters to believe in the team’s ambitions.

"It’s incredible," he admitted. "They’re [fans] always with us, on the important days and also on the less important ones. This is the club of our lives. We’ll always be here for them. We love them. We have to value every title and every year that we win because it’s not easy. We’ve gone through some very difficult years, but now we’re enjoying ourselves a lot."

"You think it’s a Monday, people in Barcelona have work, but they’re still here with us. A Champions League parade? Definitely yes. My parents taught me that a man always keeps his word… and we’ll bring it [Champions League] back to Barcelona."