AFP
'We will realise the madness we have done' - Unai Simon reacts to Spain's historic World Cup triumph
Spain's defensive dominance delivered World Cup glory
Spain crowned a remarkable World Cup campaign by lifting the trophy after conceding just one goal across eight matches. La Roja successfully became champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 through Ferran Torres' goal in extra time. Simon's outstanding tournament earned him the Golden Glove award after he kept seven clean sheets and played a key role in one of the best defensive displays in World Cup history.
Despite his individual achievement, the Athletic Club goalkeeper insisted the success belonged to the entire squad. Simon said the players were still processing what they had accomplished and believed the scale of their achievement would only become clear once they returned home.
- AFP
'We will realise the madness we have done'
Speaking after the final, Simon admitted the magnitude of Spain's triumph had yet to sink in. The goalkeeper also credited the coaching staff for keeping the squad united throughout the tournament, highlighting the importance of balancing the roles of regular starters and those who featured less often.
"We're still processing it," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I didn't feel any emotion when the referee blew the final whistle; it was more like: we have achieved it, we have achieved it. When we arrive in Spain we will realise the madness we have done today.
"In such a long training camp, 50 days, it's important to maintain the feeling and the balance between those who play more and those who play less, and in that respect, the manager is exceptional. He has managed all the players' emotions very well."
Simon highlighted Spain's defensive strength
Simon acknowledged the challenge posed by Argentina in the final, particularly their attempts to find Lionel Messi, but said Spain stayed true to their playing style despite a nervous first half.
"We have always maintained our hallmark of identity, in the good moments and in the bad, and that is fundamental to reach a final and win the title," he explained. "Still we are assimilating it. The passage of time will put in value what we have done. Argentina were going to play very direct to connect with Leo. We have been afraid of making mistakes in the first half. In finals, there's usually no freedom, but from the 70th minute onwards, we dominated the game."
Although he finished the tournament with the Golden Glove, Simon refused to take the credit for Spain's defensive record. He added: "If my gloves during the World Cup could talk, they would say that they haven't had to work as much as those of other goalkeepers'. Leaving seven clean sheets are numbers that are going to cost a lot to overcome and I don't attribute the merit to myself but to my teammates. I am grateful to my teammates for the defensive level.
- Getty Images Sport
Spain will savour a historic achievement
Simon wasn't the only individual award winner in the Spanish squad. Rodri won the Golden Ball, while Pau Cubarsi was named Best Young Player. La Roja's players will now return home to celebrate a World Cup triumph built on outstanding defensive organisation and collective discipline.
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