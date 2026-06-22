Tottenham accused of wasting money on ‘average’ players but Harry Redknapp boldly predicts immediate return to ‘top six’ under Roberto De Zerbi

Former Brighton boss De Zerbi steered Spurs to top-flight safety on the back of answering an SOS call in late March. He picked up a coaching baton that had slipped through the fingers of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor.

The enigmatic Italian quickly set about restoring a sense of pride in his squad, with 100 per cent effort considered to be the minimum requirement. Nerves were left jangling until the final day of the campaign, but collective heads were kept above water.

Plans for the summer transfer window are now being drawn up, with Spurs discovering that they will make the short trip to Brentford on the opening weekend of 2026-27 action. A serious refresh could have taken place by that point.