Tottenham told how many transfers they must let Roberto De Zerbi pick as Brad Friedel backs Spurs for ‘quick resurrection into top six’ following relegation battles

Former Spurs goalkeeper Friedel believes the former Brighton and Marseille boss candeliver a reversal in fortune, as a sleeping giant is shaken from its slumber. Any success will be dependent, though, on De Zerbi being allowed to put his own stamp on the ranks in north London.

Friedel, speaking in association with MrQ, told GOAL when asked if a third basement battle could be on the cards in 2026-27: “Nope, they’ll flip the script now. They have the right guy in De Zerbi. I just hope they let him get who he wants in the summer. I know they’re going to have to do it financially prudent. I know they bring in a great deal of revenue, but let De Zerbi get what he wants to a point, at least.

“Let’s say they’re going to go for six players. Let at least three of them be De Zerbi’s guys, like solely De Zerbi’s guys. He knows what he wants. He knows how he wants his teams to play.

“He took one of the squads with the highest injury record of impact players and the lowest confidence level of any team in the Premier League, and he managed to get them to survive. And, you know, maybe with a little luck as well with the Aston Villa team selection on the day when they played each other - it was by the skin of their teeth that they stayed up.

“Don’t overcomplicate things. De Zerbi is a good coach, and he knows, in his system, how he wants to play. So I hope they recruit to his style, and then I think you could actually see a very quick resurrection in them into the top six.”