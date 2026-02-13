Getty
Tottenham line up Real Madrid star as Cristian Romero replacement ahead of anticipated summer exit
Romero's record at Tottenham
Romero, who has aired his frustration at times this season and picked up a costly red card in Tottenham’s recent defeat to Manchester United, is being linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
The 27-year-old linked up with Tottenham in 2021 on an initial loan agreement, before seeing a permanent deal agreed with Serie A side Atalanta. Romero has taken in 152 appearances for Spurs - savouring World Cup glory with Argentina along the way - but is now seeing questions asked of his future.
Ex-Chelsea star Rudiger heading towards free agency
According to TEAMtalk, contingency plans are being drawn up in north London. Spurs are said to have their sights set on Rudiger - a man that knows all about life in the Premier League from his five-year stint at Stamford Bridge between 2017 and 2022.
Rudiger won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea, establishing a reputation as one of the finest centre-halves on the planet during that spell. He headed to Spain as a free agent when a new challenge was sought.
He could be on the move again this summer, with Real Madrid also seeing David Alaba and Dani Carvajal head towards free agency. Rudiger will be given a chance to prove his worth over the coming weeks.
The Blancos are, however, said to have concerns regarding injury issues that have become alarmingly frequent over the course of the last 12 months. If the commanding German cannot shake off those fitness problems, then no offer of fresh terms will be tabled.
He will only be presented with a one-year extension regardless, with Real looking to build for the future. It could be that Rudiger decides to find a more long-term agreement elsewhere - with no shortage of interest being shown.
Rudiger's options: PSG & Chelsea also keen
Alongside the admiring glances being shot in his direction by Tottenham, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be mulling over an approach. A stunning return to Chelsea has not been ruled out either.
Spurs are eager to position themselves at the front of the recruitment queue amid fears that Romero will move on when the next transfer window opens. Rudiger could be acquired without the need for a fee to change hands, which would allow funds to be invested elsewhere by the club’s new head coach - with a successor to the ousted Thomas Frank being sought.
Reports in Spain claim that Rudiger’s preference would be to remain in Madrid. He is training and working on building match sharpness at present, with opportunities expected to come his way under interim Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa.
Rudiger said at the end of the 2024-25 campaign when questions of his next move first began to be asked: “Future? In football you never know, but where I am now [Real Madrid], I’m really, really happy. I’m not looking forward to leave any time soon. That’s it.”
He has added since then, with only nine appearances across all competitions being taken in this season: “I know my body very well and as you get older, things are not the same as before. I need to feel good to play, and luckily I am feeling good now.”
World Cup quest: Rudiger needs to prove his fitness
Rudiger will be eager to see plenty of game time over the coming weeks and months as he plays his way into contention for selection by Germany in their 2026 World Cup campaign - with the experienced defender up to 81 caps for his country.
Alongside the interest being shown in him by teams from La Liga and the Premier League, it is also claimed that big-spending sides in the Saudi Pro League would be prepared to put lucrative terms to Rudiger if he opened himself to a fresh start in the Middle East.
