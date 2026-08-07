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Tottenham issue firm response to Arsenal interest in shock transfer for Cristian Romero
Spurs block Arsenal move for Romero
Tottenham have officially ruled out the possibility of selling Romero to local rivals Arsenal this summer, as per The Athletic. The Gunners actively explored a surprise deal for the Argentine defender as they search for defensive cover. Arsenal require a new central defender after Saliba suffered a serious back problem. The 25-year-old played through the issue during France's World Cup campaign and now faces an extended period on the sidelines.
However, Spurs are completely unwilling to sanction a deal with their north London neighbours. Reports confirm that Tottenham will not do business with Arsenal under any circumstances.
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Gunners explore options amid Saliba blow
Saliba's long-term injury has forced Premier League champions Arsenal into the market late in the transfer window. Although the French international does not require surgery, the club confirmed he will miss significant action. Arsenal previously submitted a formal bid for Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa. That proposal was swiftly rejected by Villa, who are holding out for a £60 million fee for the England international.
With the Gunners turned away by Spurs, Atletico Madrid have now revived their long-standing interest in Romero. The Spanish giants are currently viewed as a much likelier destination for the 28-year-old centre-back.
Inter agreement stands amid defensive additions
Tottenham remain open to selling Romero abroad before the transfer window closes. Spurs have already agreed a €40m (£34m) deal with Inter for the defender. However, Romero has yet to finalise personal terms with the Serie A side. That delay has allowed other European suitors, including Atleti, to remain firmly in the race for his signature.
Spurs have already prepared for Romero's eventual departure by heavily strengthening their backline. The north London club completed a £52m deal for Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and signed Marcos Senesi on a free transfer from Bournemouth.
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De Zerbi plans for defender's return
Despite intense transfer speculation surrounding his captain, Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists he is still preparing for the upcoming season with Romero in his squad. Speaking this week, De Zerbi confirmed he has maintained direct communication with the defender.
"I texted with Cuti yesterday to make a plan for when he comes back to London but not for the transfer market," De Zerbi stated. "That's not my job. I know there are many solutions in the transfer market," De Zerbi added.
Romero will report back to London shortly, with his ultimate destination expected to be resolved before the window shuts.
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