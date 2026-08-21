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Tottenham agree record-breaking £85m deal to sign Savinho from Man City as Roberto De Zerbi plots double Etihad raid
Record-breaking package agreed for Brazilian winger
Tottenham are set to pay an initial £75m for the 22-year-old, with a further £10m included in performance-related add-ons to take the total package to a staggering £85m, according to The Athletic. This represents a landmark piece of business for City, as the deal for Savinho would represent a record sale for the Etihad giants.
The 22-year-old winger has long been on the radar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with interest dating back to last summer. At that time, Spurs discussed a package worth in the region of €50m (£43.3m), but City were reluctant to sell and instead tied the player down to a new long-term contract in October that was intended to run until 2031.
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Savinho's journey to North London
Savinho's career path highlights the City Football Group's multi-club model. After emerging from the academy of Atletico Mineiro in Brazil, he joined French side Troyes in 2022. Successful loan spells at PSV Eindhoven and Girona followed before he finally integrated into the City first team in 2024 in a deal worth €40m.
In total, the winger made 53 appearances for City, registering two goals and 12 assists. His exclusion from Enzo Maresca’s squad for the Community Shield defeat against Arsenal on August 16 was the clearest sign that a transfer was imminent. With personal terms already agreed earlier in the summer, the player is now expected to undergo a medical before signing a long-term contract that will link him to the Lilywhites for the foreseeable future.
De Zerbi plots double Manchester City raid
Savinho is not the only City player in De Zerbi's crosshairs, as the Italian tactician looks to completely overhaul his attacking options. Reports indicate that Tottenham are also advancing in talks to sign forward Omar Marmoush from the Manchester giants. The Egypt international is reportedly keen on the move, craving a central role where he can step out of the shadow cast by Erling Haaland at the Etihad.
The pursuit of both Savinho and Marmoush signals a radical shift in Tottenham's recruitment strategy. De Zerbi is said to be aiming for an entirely new front three, with Cody Gakpo also remaining a firm target.
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Spurs continue massive summer spending
The arrival of Savinho takes Tottenham’s total summer expenditure past the £300m mark. The club has already secured the services of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke for significant fees, while also bolstering the squad with free agents Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Martin Dubravka.
This level of investment places enormous pressure on De Zerbi to deliver immediate results. The club's hierarchy has clearly identified the attack as the final piece of the puzzle, and the double raid on City is seen as a statement of intent.
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