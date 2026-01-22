Thomas Frank dealt another damaging Tottenham injury blow as midfielder Lucas Bergvall set for months on sidelines with ankle problem

In a new report from The Athletic, Bergvall is understood to have suffered “a high ankle sprain” in the win over German giants Dortmund at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While The Athletic have not disclosed how long Bergvall is expected to be out for, the BBC are reporting that Spurs fear the midfielder will miss up to three months of action.

The 19-year-old was named in the starting lineup for Tottenham’s clash with Niko Kovac’s Dortmund, but the former Djurgarden ace was forced off after picking up the injury in a challenge in the second half.

Bergvall had only just returned to the Spurs fold after missing three games in November through concussion, while he was also absent in the Premier League draw with Brentford on New Year’s Day, as well as the FA Cup third-round defeat against Aston Villa nine days later.