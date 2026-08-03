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Steve Bruce fires 'shocked' warning to Newcastle United hierarchy over £380m transfer exodus and Eddie Howe exit
Howe resigns amid exodus
Howe officially stepped down as Newcastle manager on July 31 following nearly five years at St James' Park. His departure comes amid a wave of high-profile player sales, including Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and Sandro Tonali over the last 12 months. Should Bruno Guimaraes also depart, with the midfielder heavily linked to Arsenal, the Magpies are expected to recoup up to £380m in transfer fees, a pattern of sales seen as threatening squad stability.
- Pro Sports Images
Steve Bruce fires warning
Former Newcastle manager Bruce, who led the club from 2019 to 2021, expressed deep concern regarding Howe's departure and the transfer policy adopted by the hierarchy.
As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Bruce shared his amazement at the decision: "We’re all shocked at the timing of it. He's done a magnificent job. A lot of Newcastle fans, and I can still say I'm one of them, are going to be totally disappointed (and) a little bit disillusioned really with what's happening.
"It started a year ago. The Isak situation wasn't great for the football club at all. Newcastle made this pledge that, by 2030, they're going to try and win the Premier League. Unfortunately, it looks as if they've got to go down a different route, it doesn't look as if it's the same club as it was maybe two, three years ago, and the one thing you can't be doing is keep selling your best players."
England job speculation mounts
Bruce also commented on Howe's future prospects, including his potential candidate status to manage the England national team under the FA.
Regarding the Three Lions post, Bruce added: "As far as I'm concerned, to be managing our national team, I think you should be English. That's my personal opinion on it. We've got some really, really talented managers around.
"Listen, Tuchel is a fantastic manager as well, he made a big call (against Argentina), but let's not forget we were five minutes away from a World Cup final. Give him a bit of slack, but he did make a big call, didn't he?
"We're all scratching our heads with it and he has to live with that decision. But for his replacement, is Eddie going to replace him down the line? Who knows what football brings anymore."
- Every Second Media
Successor talks near end
Newcastle are entering the final stages of appointing former Al-Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle as Howe's successor at St James' Park. The new manager will face an immediate challenge when the Magpies begin their Premier League campaign at home against Liverpool on August 23. Maintaining dressing room morale and soothing supporter angst will prove critical hurdles before the summer transfer window slams shut.
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