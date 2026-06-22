Spain star Lamine Yamal 'could reach similar level' to Lionel Messi 'if he keeps feet on the ground', says Austria boss Ralf Rangnick

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Rangnick singled out Yamal as one of football's future stars while discussing Spain's credentials. The Austria boss made a striking comparison with Barca legend Messi.

He said: "Spain is not an opponent anyone would want to face. They are also one of the nations that have shaped the history of football in recent years and, what’s more, they have Lamine Yamal, one of the absolute superstars of the future. I imagine that if he stays fit and keeps his feet on the ground, he could reach a level similar to that of Lionel Messi."