Romelu Lukaku's agent on mission to make peace with Napoli as striker refuses to return to training

According to Sky, the representatives of Lukaku are reportedly in active discussions with the Napoli hierarchy to de-escalate a brewing conflict between the player and the club. Tensions rose significantly after the 32-year-old striker opted to stay in Antwerp to train at a private clinic rather than returning to Italy as instructed. According to reports from Italy, the primary goal of these talks is to ensure that the situation does not lead to official sanctions or a long-term exclusion from the first-team setup.

Napoli are shifting from financial penalties toward finding a middle ground, opting for a peaceful resolution rather than a formal ultimatum. Both parties hope to reach a definitive solution within 72 hours to facilitate Lukaku’s return to Italy.