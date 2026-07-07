Rodri sends message to Bernardo Silva after ex-Man City team-mates involved in heated clash at end of Spain's World Cup win over Portugal

Rodri, who dominated the midfield with 106 touches and 87 successful passes, immediately sought to defuse the heated situation. The Ballon d’Or winner admitted his mistake after celebrating a missed goal-scoring opportunity by the Portugal playmaker, who is also his former club team-mate.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Rodri stated: "I’ve said this before, I made a mistake because I celebrated when he had failed. I apologised to him immediately, but that’s where it stands because of the trust we have, and that’s it."