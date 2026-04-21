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Roberto De Zerbi talks up his 'special connection' with Xavi Simons after Tottenham star's 'great' performance vs Brighton
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Tactical bond with the No. 10
De Zerbi believes his own history as a creative midfielder is the secret behind his immediate rapport with Simons. The 22-year-old was the catalyst for Spurs during their 2-2 draw with Brighton, providing the assist for Pedro Porro’s opener before finding the net himself with a spectacular 77th-minute strike.
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'Lucky to work with me'
Speaking to SpursPlay, the Italian coach explained that Simons' current role is similar to the one he operated in as a player. He claimed that these similarities have created a special bond between them.
"He’s lucky to work with me - not because I'm good, because I was number 10," De Zerbi explained. "What he thinks now, I thought 20 years ago. So, we have a special connection. I have a special connection with all number 10s I work with. I love a number 10. A number 10 has to understand that he has to score and he has to make assists, not just play to be nice to the people – goals and assists."
High expectations for the Dutchman
Since arriving from RB Leipzig for a reported £52 million last summer, Simons has registered two goals and five assists in 27 Premier League outings. While De Zerbi is encouraged by Simons' recent form, he has set high standards for the Netherlands international, demanding tangible output in every match to justify his position in the starting XI.
"He played very well, a great game," De Zerbi added. "I think he can play better and better, because a player like this, he needs to feel confidence from the manager, and I stay here to transfer all the confidence he needs, because I was a player, I was number 10, and I think I know what he thinks, because I thought the same when I was a player. I think I'm lucky to have this player on my team, but also he's lucky because with number 10, I can understand better than other coaches."
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Must-win trip to Molineux
Spurs are still searching for their first Premier League victory of 2026 and face a definitive test this Saturday when they travel to Molineux to take on bottom-of-the-table Wolves. After conceding a 95th-minute equaliser to Brighton, the squad must rediscover their defensive composure quickly to stay in the Premier League - as they currently sit 18th.
Following the trip to the Midlands, Spurs face a daunting run-in against several top-half teams, meaning three points this weekend is almost essential if De Zerbi is to inspire a successful late-season escape.