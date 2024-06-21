Roberto Baggio 'hit with the butt of a gun' during armed robbery while watching Italy vs Spain Euro 2024 clash at home with football legend's family locked in a room by invaders
Roberto Baggio was “hit with the butt of a gun” during an armed robbery that took place at his home while watching Italy’s Euro 2024 clash with Spain.
- Azzurri legend at home in Vicenza
- Confronted one of the invaders
- Required stitches but family unharmed