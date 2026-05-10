Get Robert Lewandowski and John Stones! Chelsea given transfer advice after scrapping plans to sign ‘the best players in the world’

In a scathing assessment of Chelsea's current recruitment strategy, Cole has highlighted a significant shift away from the standards set during his trophy-laden years at Stamford Bridge. During the Roman Abramovich era, the goal was to simply collect the most elite talent available to dominate every front. However, the current model has left the club feeling rudderless and without a clear sporting identity.

“Chelsea’s mandate was trying to buy the best players in the world, because we were trying to win every competition we could,” Cole said in an interview with SunSport. “And so, you knew where you were shopping. I don’t even know where Chelsea is shopping now, that’s the truth. We spent all this money on young players, but they have no one around them. That's the truth."