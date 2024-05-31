Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Revealed: Antoine Griezmann’s surprising release clause that has MLS teams interested – with Atletico Madrid’s World Cup winner previously seeing Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami speculated on

Antoine Griezmann reportedly has a €15 million release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract, with that transfer option keeping MLS sides keen.

  • French forward still starring in Spain
  • Will not be pushing for a move in 2024
  • Expressed desire to play in the States
