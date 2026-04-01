Real Madrid demand €15m transfer fee as midfielder pushes for summer switch to La Liga rivals

The competition for places in Real Madrid's midfield has reached an all-time high, leaving Ceballos in a precarious position. With Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde established as undisputed starters, and Jude Bellingham serving as the creative centrepiece, the remaining minutes are being split between a growing list of elite talents. The emergence of young star Thiago and the consistent presence of Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga have pushed Ceballos further down the pecking order.

The situation is set to become even more congested next season with the possible return of Nico Paz. This "overbooking" in the middle of the park means that Ceballos, who is approaching the final two years of his contract which expires in 2027, must now decide whether to stay and fight or seek a professional reset elsewhere. For all parties involved, the upcoming summer window appears to be the most logical time to facilitate a permanent departure.