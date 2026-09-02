AFP
'The last straw' – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quits Gabon duty after bitter AFCON fallout
A bitter end for the Panthers' captain
Gabon’s all-time leading goalscorer, Aubameyang, has officially brought the curtain down on his international career following a period of intense friction with the country’s footballing hierarchy. The 37-year-old forward, who has long been the face of Gabonese football on the global stage, explained that his decision was motivated by a sense of betrayal and public disrespect from government officials after the team's failure at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.
Speaking candidly about the fallout during a television interview, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star did not hold back in his assessment of the treatment he received. Aubameyang stated: 'They humiliated me and tarnished my image when I played in the Africa Cup of Nations while injured. It was the last straw, and I prefer to leave it at that.'
- AFP
Political fallout and national suspension
The tension between the player and the state escalated rapidly after Gabon suffered a dismal group-stage exit in Morocco. The Panthers failed to secure a single point, enduring three consecutive defeats, including a final 3-2 loss to Ivory Coast. In the wake of this sporting disaster, the Gabonese government took the extraordinary step of intervening directly in footballing matters.
This political pressure led to drastic measures that targeted both the coaching staff and the senior playing squad. Speaking at the time, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema expressed deep concern, noting that a key element of their national identity was being eroded. As a result, the government decided to dissolve the entire technical staff and suspended the national team until further notice. Crucially, they singled out Aubameyang and fellow veteran Bruno Ecuele Manga, aged 38, by removing them from the squad entirely.
Deeper issues within Gabonese football
Despite his impressive international record of 40 goals in 83 appearances for Gabon, Aubameyang was painted as a primary reason for the team's lack of success. However, the striker was quick to point out that the problems facing the national team are not centered on individuals, believing that the focus on his personal performance and conduct is a distraction from the structural failures that plague the sport in his homeland.
Aubameyang was firm in his belief that his presence or absence was not the defining factor in the team's decline. He remarked: 'I think the national team's problems run much deeper than the insignificant role I play.'
- AFP
Migne faces a rebuilding challenge
The retirement of such a talismanic figure leaves a massive void in the Gabonese squad as they prepare for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Placed in Group A alongside Morocco, Niger, and Lesotho, new head coach Sebastien Migne now faces the daunting task of navigating this crucial campaign without his most potent attacking weapon.
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