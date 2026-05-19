Pep Guardiola 'furious' about Man City exit leak as he summons players for late-night group call

The sudden revelation left the first-team squad in a state of absolute shock, given they had been told days prior that the manager was staying. Detailing the internal fallout at the club, a source told SunSport: “Pep is furious at the timing just before a game. He summoned the players to join a late night group call and confirmed he was leaving. He apologised for the way the news emerged. It took him by surprise. The players were told as recently as Saturday that he wasn’t going so everyone is in a state of shock.”