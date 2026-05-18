Official announcement on Sunday? Manchester City are reportedly preparing a sensational managerial decision

According to the report, City have already begun informing their sponsors that the decision will be officially announced shortly. It is also said to be an open secret within Guardiola's inner circle that the Spaniard will be leaving the Sky Blues this summer after ten years and will not see out his contract, which is due to run until 2027.

According to the Daily Mail, City will confirm Guardiola's exit around the club's final Premier League match at home to Aston Villa on Sunday. Guardiola's side can still secure the domestic treble: they have already won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, and the league title remains within reach. To achieve that, City must beat Bournemouth on Tuesday and Villa five days later, while hoping league leaders Arsenal slip up at Crystal Palace on the final matchday.