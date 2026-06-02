AFP
Newcastle could trigger £51m release clause for World Cup-bound winger as they hunt Anthony Gordon replacement
Magpies target Betis winger
According to reports from the Mirror, Newcastle have identified Betis star Ezzalzouli as a primary option to fill the vacancy left on the left wing. Eddie Howe’s transfer plans grew significantly more complicated following Gordon’s £70 million sale to Barcelona.
The 24-year-old Moroccan international has enjoyed a stellar campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists to help Betis secure a historic Champions League qualification spot.
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Winger welcomes high-pressure environment
The coveted former Barcelona youngster has accumulated 41 goals and 27 assists across 219 senior appearances, demonstrating a level of performance matched by an immense sense of self-belief on the European stage.
Speaking last year ahead of Betis's European final showpiece against Chelsea, Ezzalzouli confidently asserted his ability to handle the absolute highest level of competitive scrutiny. He told Diario de Sevilla: "I like criticism to shut them up. Whoever they put in front of me, I'll eat them alive."
Scouts track Moroccan star
The Magpies recently deployed their scouting team on two separate occasions to closely monitor the Betis attacker. Information originating from Spain indicates these talent spotters evaluated his performances during La Liga victories against Elche and Real Oviedo, a game in which he directly contributed both a goal and an assist. Furthermore, updates provided by Chronicle Live reveal that while the boardroom at Betis is fully conscious of Tyneside's admiration for the winger, no official financial proposal had been submitted.
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World Cup campaign precedes bidding
Newcastle are attempting to conduct their transfer business quietly under the radar before lodging any formal opening bid for their primary target. Ezzalzouli is now preparing for a major international showcase as he heads to the World Cup with Morocco. The Magpies must decide whether to trigger his £51m release clause early, especially with rival clubs like Tottenham and Aston Villa also keeping a close eye on the winger.