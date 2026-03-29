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Is Mohamed Salah in talks to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? MLS transfer update as Egyptian superstar prepares to leave Liverpool as a free agent
Liverpool have written off the final year of Salah's contract
While Salah has endured a testing 2025-26 campaign at Anfield, with an explosive outburst aimed in Liverpool’s direction one stage while taking in a frustrating spell on the bench, news of his imminent departure still came as a surprise to many.
It has been confirmed that the final year of the Premier League and Champions League-winning forward’s contract on Merseyside will be written off. Rather than remain in his current surroundings until 2027, a fresh start is to be embraced in a matter of weeks.
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Saudi Pro League or MLS: Future options for Salah
With Salah suddenly becoming available, and with there no need for a fee to change hands, interest in the free-scoring 33-year-old has unsurprisingly surged. A potential move to the Middle East has been discussed for some time. Lucrative deals are on offer there, with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo already working on one of those at Al-Nassr.
Teams in the United States are, however, said to have joined the scramble for Salah’s signature. It has been suggested that Sir David Beckham and Co could look to lure the three-time PFA Player of the Year to South Florida - pairing him with Argentine GOAT Messi.
Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has posted on social media in response to the rumours regarding his client’s next port of call: “We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows.”
Could Salah join Messi in MLS at Inter Miami?
Transfer guru Romano has now backed up that stance, telling his YouTube channel of the gossip surrounding a potential chasing of the American dream: “Speaking of Inter Miami, there’s been a lot of noise in England about Mohamed Salah possibly joining Leo Messi there.
“Especially after Inter Miami’s big announcement – the new Leo Messi Stand at their stadium, which is unbelievable. Imagine Messi playing in a ground with a stand named after him!
“But guys, let me clarify this very clearly: Inter Miami are not in negotiations to sign Mo Salah. Despite reports, despite rumours everywhere, it’s not true. Salah has not opened talks with Inter Miami.
“What’s true is that Salah will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season – technically his contract runs until 2027, but Liverpool will let him go for zero fee, as part of the mutual decision to part ways. So now Salah’s camp is free to speak to any club. Expect many stories – but as of today, no agreement with anyone.
“The Saudi Pro League, of course, still dream of him. They’ve been trying for two years, and this time they finally have a real shot. So keep an eye on this – big moves will come, but not from Inter Miami yet.”
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Salah's Liverpool record: Goals and trophies
Four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Salah has registered 255 goals for Liverpool through 435 appearances. Only five of those have come in the English top-flight this season, with his output dipping as the Reds suffer collective struggles for consistency.
He may yet leave with more silverware to his name, with Arne Slot’s side having reached the quarter-finals of FA Cup and Champions League competition. It remains to be seen where further honours will be chased down, with there every chance that Inter Miami - who have never shied away from their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment policy - will ask questions of Salah’s intentions at some point.