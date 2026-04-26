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Has Mohamed Salah played his last game for Liverpool? Injury update from Egypt national team director as 257-goal forward prepares to hit free agency
Egypt director confirms the worst for Salah
Salah suffered a serious hamstring injury during the Reds' 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. The news was confirmed by Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan, who provided a bleak outlook on the 33-year-old’s recovery timeline and his availability for the final weeks of the domestic campaign. Speaking to the Reuters news agency as quoted by Al Jazeera, Hassan was direct about the severity of the issue, stating: "He has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment." With the season entering its final stretch, a month-long layoff effectively confirms that the Egyptian talisman will not be able to feature in any of Liverpool's remaining fixtures before his contract expires in June.
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Arne Slot reacts to the 'story of the season'
Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed his frustration after the match, noting that losing such an influential figure is a massive blow to the squad's dynamics for the final hurdles of the season. The Dutchman highlighted Salah's character, admitting that the forward's insistence on leaving the pitch immediately was a clear sign that the damage was significant.
"Another win and another injury," Slot told the BBC. "It’s the story of our season. It’s too early to say, but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo [Salah] to leave the pitch, it shows you something, but we have to wait and see how bad it is."
A bittersweet Anfield farewell
The injury marks a poignant and sudden end to what has been one of the most successful eras for any individual player in Liverpool history. Salah, who has scored 257 goals for the club, was seen applauding the Anfield crowd as he limped off in the 60th minute of Saturday’s clash. Having already announced his departure after nine trophy-laden years, it now appears that fans have seen the last of him in competitive action for the club. Instead of a goal-scoring finale, Salah’s farewell is now expected to be limited to a post-match speech to the supporters following the season finale, marking the end of a journey that saw him become the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time.
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Focus shifts to the 2026 World Cup
His injury means he will miss crucial upcoming matches, including the trip to face rivals Manchester United on May 3 and the final home game against Brentford on May 24. While his Liverpool career may be over, there is optimism regarding Salah's fitness for the international stage. Ibrahim Hassan reassured fans that the forward should be fit in time for the 2026 World Cup in North America, where Egypt are set to face Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran in Group G. The tournament kicks off on June 11, giving the "Egyptian King" just enough time to complete his rehabilitation and find match fitness.