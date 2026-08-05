'Second best team in Europe' - Why Mikel Arteta won’t find a better set up at Barcelona or Man City than Arsenal

Speaking to SveaCasino, Limpar claimed that Arteta already possesses ideal working conditions in North London. He emphasised that the club's growing stature makes a move elsewhere entirely unnecessary.

"Why would Mikel Arteta ever leave Arsenal when they are able to sign the best players in the world for him? They are the best or second best team in Europe," Limpar stated. "Everybody wants to come and play for Arsenal now. We are a massive club nowadays.

"To win the Premier League and go so deep into all four competitions, everyone wants to play for a club that could win the quadruple, and look at the players he already has! They are all very good players. If you’re only a good player, you’re not going to fit in at Arsenal. Go and play for Brighton or Fulham or whoever.

"Arteta won’t find a better set up at Barcelona or Manchester City than what he already has at Arsenal, and they’re still signing him even more, even better players."