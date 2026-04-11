'A big punch in the face' - Mikel Arteta issues apology to Arsenal fans as Bournemouth deal huge blow to Premier League title hopes

Arsenal's title aspirations took a significant hit as they failed to capitalize on home advantage against a resilient Bournemouth side. After Junior Kroupi opening the scoring for the hosts, Viktor Gyokeres equalised from the penalty spot before Alex Scott secured all three points for the Cherries with a composed finish 15 minutes from time. The defeat leaves Arsenal nine points ahead of Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's side hold two crucial games in hand and will host the Gunners at the Etihad next weekend.

Reflecting on the performance and the impact on the supporters, Arteta was quick to acknowledge the disappointment felt in the stands. "Apologise, take it in the chin and that's it," Arteta said when asked for his message to the fans. "What I'm trying to do is give our best to the club, give the best possibility to our players. I know that the atmosphere, the fans, and the support, the energy in the stadium is the best in the world. With that we have a much better chance. I don't think there is any other possibility to perform better than when you have that kind of support."



