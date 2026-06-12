Micky van de Ven can ‘level up’ & become ‘one of the best in the world’ but does he need a move to achieve that? Ex-Tottenham defender offers transfer advice

The jet-heeled 25-year-old, who is renowned for his blistering pace, joined Spurs from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. He is fast closing in on 100 competitive appearances for Premier League heavyweights across all competitions.

Europa League success has been savoured, while gracing Champions League competition, but back-to-back 17th-place finishes have seen Tottenham dragged into relegation battles that few could have predicted.

With collective progress proving difficult to establish, inevitable questions have been asked of how long star turns will hang around. Personal ambition needs to be factored into the equation when it comes to big career calls.

Van de Ven would have no shortage of suitors were he to nudge an exit door open. He is a proven performer at the highest level and boasts qualities that are of obvious appeal to leading sides across Europe.