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Michael Carrick's next priority? Man Utd closing in on £60m Premier League star
United close in on Brighton star Baleba
The Red Devils are closing in on a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Baleba. Amicable discussions are ongoing between both clubs as they work towards finding a full agreement for the 22-year-old. According to The Athletic, United have submitted an opening offer of around £60 million (€70m) plus £5m in potential add-ons. Although the Seagulls feel this initial proposal falls below their valuation, negotiations remain positive.
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Midfield strengthening continues under Carrick
Midfield reinforcement has been a primary area of focus for United during the summer transfer window. The club has already completed the arrivals of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea. United had previously agreed a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson before backing out due to knee injury concerns.
They also pursued Elliot Anderson, but the England international ultimately opted to join rivals Manchester City. Current squad injuries have further accelerated United's search. Manuel Ugarte suffered an injury during the World Cup with Uruguay, while Mason Mount missed the final two games of pre-season.
Baleba's impressive rise on south coast
Baleba joined Brighton from French side Lille in the summer of 2023. He has since established himself as a key performer, making 112 appearances across all competitions for the south-coast outfit. Last season, the 22-year-old made 35 appearances in total for Brighton. His availability was only temporarily disrupted by his participation with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.
If the transfer progresses, Baleba will compete alongside Tielemans, Santos, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes for first-team places in Carrick's side.
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Negotiations ongoing to finalise Old Trafford move
Dialogue between United and Brighton remains active and positive as both parties aim to strike a final valuation agreement. With pre-season concluding and competitive fixtures looming, United are eager to complete the deal swiftly to integrate the Cameroonian midfielder into Carrick's squad. All parties remain confident that an agreement will be reached, clearing the way for Baleba to seal his move to Old Trafford.
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